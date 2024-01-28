Open Menu

Up-gradation Of Liaquat Bagh Library, Completed To Promote Reading Habits Among Students: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 02:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta, said on Sunday that the upgrade of the Liaquat Bagh Library, a project, had been completed to promote and encourage reading habits, particularly among students.

He said that the relevant authorities had been directed to further improve the facilities in the e-library in light of the suggestions being given by the students.

The Commissioner informed that after the completion of the upgrade project, the library had been opened for the citizens, and on average, 150 people visit the library daily.

The membership fee of the library is Rs 250, he said, adding that the renewal fee would be Rs 50 once a year.

Six computers, student lockers, and a kids room had also been specially built in the library, he informed.

The library administration had been directed to provide free tea to the students as a goodwill gesture, the commissioner said.

In its upgrade, special arrangements were made to equip the library with modern sciences, Liaquat Ali Chatta said and informed that there are more than 50,000 books in the library, out of which about 800 are for competitive exams.

"The library would have computers as well as internet facilities," Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

"Through the e-system, male and female students would be equipped with modern sciences," he added.

A separate place would be allotted for the students in the competitive examinations, the commissioner said.

Separate space would also be allocated for the citizens who would come there to read newspapers and magazines, he said.

He informed, “Our aim is to provide a pleasant environment to every student coming to the library so that the atmosphere of knowledge and friendship can be promoted.”

