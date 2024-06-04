Up gradation of Mirpur-AJK DHQ Hospital

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) In a significant step under the comprehensive capacity-building healthcare program aimed at delivering advanced medical facilities to the masses across Azad Jammu Kashmir, the Dental Unit of Mirpur Division Teaching Hospital has been equipped with a state-of-the-art Autoclave Endomotor machine. The machine began its operations immediately upon installation, as confirmed by official sources.

Secretary Health Services AJK, Brigadier Irfan Ahmed, and Director General Health Services AJK, Dr. Farooq Noor, inaugurated the new Autoclave Endomotor machine at the DHQ Hospital on Tuesday.

Medical Superintendent of Mirpur Division HQ Teaching Hospital emphasized the rarity of such advanced equipment in government entities within the state.

The Autoclave Endomotor machine significantly reduces the time required for root canal treatments (RCT), enabling procedures to be completed in minutes.

The dental unit is now fully equipped with the latest instruments and hospital appliances to provide modern, efficient dental care. The machine also enhances sterilization processes; ensuring instruments are swiftly ready for use, as highlighted by Dr. Aamer.

During the inauguration, the Medical Superintendent briefed the senior officials from the State Health Services Department on future plans for expanding the dental unit and enhancing comfort and efficiency for both doctors and patients.

Secretary Health Brigadier Irfan Ahmed praised the hospital management's dedicated efforts, led by the dynamic Medical Superintendent, in delivering top-notch services to the community.

He assured continued support for the hospital's development, including the installation of orthodontic equipment in the dental unit and upgrades across other departments.

Secretary Health Brigadier Irfan also visited the Kashmir Institute of Cardiology in Mirpur, lauding its operations and the efforts of the cardiologists.

He expressed his commitment to resolving issues to facilitate easier access to procedures for both the general public and government servants at no cost.

Accompanying Brigadier Irfan were DG Health AJK Dr. Farooq Ahmed Noor, Medical Superintendent Dr. Amir Aziz, District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain, Principal of MBBS Medical College Mirpur Prof. Dr. Faisal Bashir, Head of ENT Department Dr. Ejaz Raja, Senior Medical Specialist DHQ Hospital Prof. Dr. Tariq Masood, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr. Maria Zulfiqar, Assistant Medical Superintendent Dr. Majid Altaf, and other senior hospital staff members.

