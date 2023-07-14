Open Menu

Up-gradation Of Much-awaited Nawabpur Road Multan Approved; Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Up-gradation of much-awaited Nawabpur Road Multan approved; Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Amir Khattak has said that the up-gradation of much awaited Nawabpur road was approved.

In a statement issued here Friday, the Commissioner said that the chief minister Punjab had approved the up-gradation of the road project which was the long-standing demand of the people of the region.

He said that special funds would be allocated for the accomplishment of the said task.

He further said that the up-gradation of Multan to Vehari road was also indispensable for the protection of travelers.

Following this, the CM Punjab ordered to repair Vehari Road as well, he added.

The Commissioner said that the chief minister was paying special attention on the uplift of the region.

The chief minister has also given go ahead for the project of Shujabad flyover in the greater interest of the masses of this region, he added.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab Road Vehari Shujabad

Recent Stories

PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nu ..

PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

5 minutes ago
 DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooper ..

DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooperation to fulfil Dubai&#039;s s ..

12 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Chad to UAE

1 hour ago
 Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pak ..

Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pakistan within next 12 hours

1 hour ago
 IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budg ..

IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budget for second review

2 hours ago
 UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

2 hours ago
Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of France on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of France on National Day

3 hours ago
 Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia Cup

3 hours ago
 IDB President assures PM of continued support to P ..

IDB President assures PM of continued support to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan