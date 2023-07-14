Up-gradation of much-awaited Nawabpur Road Multan approved; Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Amir Khattak has said that the up-gradation of much awaited Nawabpur road was approved.

In a statement issued here Friday, the Commissioner said that the chief minister Punjab had approved the up-gradation of the road project which was the long-standing demand of the people of the region.

He said that special funds would be allocated for the accomplishment of the said task.

He further said that the up-gradation of Multan to Vehari road was also indispensable for the protection of travelers.

Following this, the CM Punjab ordered to repair Vehari Road as well, he added.

The Commissioner said that the chief minister was paying special attention on the uplift of the region.

The chief minister has also given go ahead for the project of Shujabad flyover in the greater interest of the masses of this region, he added.