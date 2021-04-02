Up-gradation of Peshawar High Court website directed to incorporate tracking system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan has directed up-gradation of PHC website to incorporate tracking system for searching latest status of complaints.

According to Registrar PHC , the tracking system would help complainants to search and check status of complaints through CNIC and complaint number. The tracking system would help complainants of far flung areas to search status of their queries.

For public awareness, a proper mechanism is also processed by updating existing webpage on website of of PHC containing contents about Human Rights Cell including Introduction about Human Rights Cell, Standard Operating Procedures, Complaint Processing Procedure,Human Rights Cell Statistics and Tracking of Complaints.

It is pertinent to mention that Human Rights Cell was established at PHC in the year 2009. The cell has so far received about 22811 complaints regarding violation of basic human rights out of which 19589 were disposed off.