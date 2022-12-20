UrduPoint.com

Up-gradation Of PST, SST Teachers Soon: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Up-gradation of PST, SST teachers soon: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai on Tuesday said that the up-gradation of Primary school teachers and SST teachers, including the rest of the teachers, will be promoted under the four-tier formula, for which the Finance Department has been discussed, while soon cadre-wise service structure will also be given to IT teachers.

He said this during his visit to board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mardan, to conduct an education expo to give opportunities to students to study in different countries, which will help students to study abroad.

Minister Education, while referring to the ongoing reforms, said that from grade 9 to 12, orders have been issued to all education boards by making the study of the Holy Quran a compulsory subject of 50 marks.

He said that it was Imran Khan's vision to establish Rahmatulil Alameen Authority and distribute this scholarship throughout the country, according to which cheques of Rs25000 were distributed to male and female students in Mardan Board today.

A generous amount was provided to students, while the students who took the position on merit under the Stori da Pakhtunkhwa program (Stares of KP Programme), the first installment of Rs.180,000 and full installments of Rs.3,60,000 were paid to college students.

The minister said that we have started the second shift program in about 1,100 schools of the province in which about 30,000 children are getting education for which thousands of teachers have been hired.

He said that early-age program has been stated in grade 6th to 8th schools, while to ensure quality education, around 3000 school leaders have been recruited throughout the province to provide quality education to students.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Visit Male Mardan BISE All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot ne ..

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot next year in Feb

55 minutes ago
 Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control in ..

Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control inflation

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion a ..

Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion as collusion

1 hour ago
 Federal Govt announces various steps under Nationa ..

Federal Govt announces various steps under National Energy Conservation Plan

2 hours ago
 Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.