Up-gradation of PST, SST teachers soon: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai on Tuesday said that the up-gradation of Primary school teachers and SST teachers, including the rest of the teachers, will be promoted under the four-tier formula, for which the Finance Department has been discussed, while soon cadre-wise service structure will also be given to IT teachers.

He said this during his visit to board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mardan, to conduct an education expo to give opportunities to students to study in different countries, which will help students to study abroad.

Minister Education, while referring to the ongoing reforms, said that from grade 9 to 12, orders have been issued to all education boards by making the study of the Holy Quran a compulsory subject of 50 marks.

He said that it was Imran Khan's vision to establish Rahmatulil Alameen Authority and distribute this scholarship throughout the country, according to which cheques of Rs25000 were distributed to male and female students in Mardan Board today.

A generous amount was provided to students, while the students who took the position on merit under the Stori da Pakhtunkhwa program (Stares of KP Programme), the first installment of Rs.180,000 and full installments of Rs.3,60,000 were paid to college students.

The minister said that we have started the second shift program in about 1,100 schools of the province in which about 30,000 children are getting education for which thousands of teachers have been hired.

He said that early-age program has been stated in grade 6th to 8th schools, while to ensure quality education, around 3000 school leaders have been recruited throughout the province to provide quality education to students.