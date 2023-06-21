UrduPoint.com

Up-gradation Of Public Parks Starts

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Up-gradation of public parks starts

Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has commenced up-gradation of all public parks in Faisalabad to facilitate the general public at maximum extent

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has commenced up-gradation of all public parks in Faisalabad to facilitate the general public at maximum extent.

Director General (DG) PHA Zameer Hussain while visiting Jinnah Garden here on Wednesday said that iron grille would be installed around major parks in addition to placing benches and painting children swings there.

He said that up-gradation of public parks was a part of city beautification program and in this connection an ample quantity of flowery plantlets would also be planted in these parks.

This step would not only increase green area in the city but also help in arresting environmental pollution besides giving attractive look for entertainment of the masses, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad All

Recent Stories

Iran top diplomat in Kuwait on third leg of Gulf t ..

Iran top diplomat in Kuwait on third leg of Gulf tour

16 minutes ago
 Iran, Qatar Discuss Trade Cooperation, Port Develo ..

Iran, Qatar Discuss Trade Cooperation, Port Development - Foreign Ministry

16 minutes ago
 Yuan's Share in SWIFT Transactions Reaches Highest ..

Yuan's Share in SWIFT Transactions Reaches Highest Point Since January 2022

18 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah says PTI chief 'mastermind' of May ..

Rana Sanaullah says PTI chief 'mastermind' of May 9 mayhem

18 minutes ago
 Usman Qamar wins gold medal in Special Olympics

Usman Qamar wins gold medal in Special Olympics

20 minutes ago
 NA body dismay over police chiefs' performance aga ..

NA body dismay over police chiefs' performance against power thieves

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.