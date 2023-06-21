Up-gradation of public parks starts

Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has commenced up-gradation of all public parks in Faisalabad to facilitate the general public at maximum extent

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has commenced up-gradation of all public parks in Faisalabad to facilitate the general public at maximum extent.

Director General (DG) PHA Zameer Hussain while visiting Jinnah Garden here on Wednesday said that iron grille would be installed around major parks in addition to placing benches and painting children swings there.

He said that up-gradation of public parks was a part of city beautification program and in this connection an ample quantity of flowery plantlets would also be planted in these parks.

This step would not only increase green area in the city but also help in arresting environmental pollution besides giving attractive look for entertainment of the masses, he added.