Up-gradation Of Radio Pakistan's Infrastructure Need Of The Hour: DG PBC

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Up-gradation of Radio Pakistan's infrastructure need of the hour: DG PBC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Sohail Ali Khan said on Wednesday that Radio Pakistan was a national asset and up-gradation of its infrastructure including the studios was need of the hour to keep pace with fast changing developments in the field of information.

He made these remarks during a visit to different departments of the national broadcaster here on Wednesday.

The Director General visited General News Room, Social Media Section, News and Current Affairs Channel, Studios, Islamabad Station and FM-101.

Commending the professionalism and dedication of the staff, the Director General noted the huge following of the social media platforms of Radio Pakistan had further enhanced the organization's impact.

Sohail Ali Khan stressed that the studios should be equipped with the latest technology and that special emphasis be given to the voice quality by modernizing the transmission infrastructure.

He said regular meetings would be held in order to ensure early implementation of up-gradation plans of the organization.

He was accompanied by the directors of news, program, engineering, finance and administration.

