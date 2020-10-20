Up-gradation of Radiology Department underway in PIMS: National Assembly told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Parliamentary Secretary National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Nausheen Hamid Tuesday told National Assembly that up-gradation of Radiology Department of Pakistan Institutes of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was underway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Nausheen Hamid Tuesday told National Assembly that up-gradation of Radiology Department of Pakistan Institutes of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was underway.

Replying to a calling attention notice in the House, she said that soon one more Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine would be inducted in the PIMS while City Scan and Mammography machines were being purchased for the hospital.

Nausheen Hamid said that there were two MRI machines in government hospitals including one in PIMS and other one in National Institute of Rehabilitation of Medicine (NIRM).

Parliamentary Secretary said that the government has a plan to install MRI machine in the Federal Government Poly Clinic Hospital after having a new building.