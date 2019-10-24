UrduPoint.com
Up-gradation Of Railway Track To Open More Job Opportunities: Dawood

Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:35 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Investment Razak Dawood has said that up-gradation of railway track would open more job opportunities in the country

The industry and agriculture sectors are the growth engines, which will bring improvement in the lives of the common man, he stated this while talking to a private news channel. Through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, we have overcome the energy crisis, he said. In the second phase, the focus would be on the uplift of railway track and signaling system.

Razak Dawood said that China had agreed on supporting the ML-1 project. This mega project of rail system would expedite transportation and cargo service system in the country, he added.

In reply to a question about exports, he said that they were seeking access to American, Australian, Canadian and Japanese markets for introducing products of Pakistan.

To another question regarding investors confidence in this region, he said that Turkey, Saudi Arabia and UAE were keen to invest in different sectors including refinery and renewable energy projects. The China had already invested in many sectors, he added.

Three delegations from Germany would visit Pakistan in the next month to explore business opportunities, adviser to PM said.

Commenting on Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's march, he said Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), march towards Islamabad would not affect investors and businessmen. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to bringing reforms in all sectors.

To a question, Razak Dawood stated that the businessmen and owners of loom factories would have to adopt documentation process.

Broadening tax net was the only way to steer the country out of the economic challenges, he said.

