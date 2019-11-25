UrduPoint.com
Up-gradation Of Skardu Airport On Cards

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 02:26 PM

Up-gradation of Skardu airport on cards

The federal government has decided to upgrade Skardu airport to turn it into the state-of-art facility by providing better services to the local and foreign passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The Federal government has decided to upgrade Skardu airport to turn it into the state-of-art facility by providing better services to the local and foreign passengers.

According to an official source in the ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, said comprehensive strategy would be evolved for the up-gradation of the Skardu airport.

He said the federal government would also ensure timely release of development funds for uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan areas. He said federal government was committed to make Gilgit-Baltistan a tourist haven which would eventually ensure the economic well being of the locals.

The official said the PTI government was taking steps to remove sense of deprivation among GB people.

To a question he said the government has allocated Rs 400 million for construction of 250-bed hospital in Skardu to provide best health facilities to local people.

He further informed that Phase-I of a 50-bed cardiac hospital was under construction at Gilgit Baltistan with the cost of Rs1.5 billion.

He said Rs 300 million has been allocated in the current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the completion of cardiac hospital.

Both the projects are extremely important for provision of health facilities to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.

