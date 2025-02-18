Up-gradation of sports stadium begins

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Punjab Assembly Member Muhammad Hanif Pitafi, alongwith District Sports Officer (DSO) Rabia Batool, laid the foundation stone for the upgradation and restoration of the sports stadium here on Tuesday.

The project ,commenced with a cost of Rs.

40 million,was aimed at enhancing sports facilities, including the cricket stadium, gymnasium, and other sports amenities.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Muhammad Hanif Pitafi stated that the Punjab government was committed to promoting sports activities and was taking all necessary steps in this regard.

Several sports grounds were already developed across the district to encourage youth participation in sports.

Local leaders and workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) attended the event.