Up-gradation Of Walton Road Completed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 09:43 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Central business District (CBD) has completed the upgradation project of about 4.5 km long Walton Road.

CBD CEO Punjab Imran Amin told APP that the project will provide modern, safe and excellent travel facilities to the citizens.

Meanwhile, an inaugural monument has also been installed on Walton Road, two out of five overhead pedestrian crossings have been installed, and asphalt work has been completed on the service road side.

Service roads on Walton Road have become fully functional, while lane markings, modern street lights and signboards have been installed, green belts and horticulture work has also been completed. This effort of CBD Punjab is being appreciated by the citizens.

Imran Amin further said that CBD Punjab has equipped Walton Road with modern facilities and has also improved the lifestyle of the citizens.

