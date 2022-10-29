UrduPoint.com

Up-gradation Work On 108 BHUs Underway, Says Dr Akhtar Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Up-gradation work on 108 BHUs underway, says Dr Akhtar Malik

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Akhtar Malik, said on Saturday said that the up-gradation work on 108 Basic Health Units (BHUs) was underway with rapid pace across the district.

He said that all health units of the districts would be upgraded, adding that security staff was being deputed at 90 more health centres.

The provincial minister expressed these views during inauguration of new Operation Theater at Government Town Hospital New Multan. On this occasion, MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari, Secretary Health Dr. Iqbal, CEO Dr. Ghulam Yasin, Dr. Masood Haraj and others were present.

Dr. Akhtar Malik said that the evening shift had also been started in the town hospital while the surgery process would also be started soon.

  He said that the Punjab government had taken revolutionary measures to provide health facilities to the masses and added that quality medicines were being provided at all hospitals and basic health centers.

He said that complaint cells had been established along with health facilities in the hospitals and cell numbers of officials also been provided in the cells. Ventilators will also be provided in all hospitals of Multan, he said.

Dr. Akhtar Malik also inspected the different wards of the new Operation Theater of the Town Hospital.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Saifullah Paracha, detailed in US military prison ..

Saifullah Paracha, detailed in US military prison of Guantanamo Bay, reunites wi ..

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

18 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in ..

Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in Islamabad

54 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to defeat New Zealand

1 hour ago
 LCCI demands extension in tax return filing date

LCCI demands extension in tax return filing date

2 hours ago
 Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expan ..

Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expansion: Masood Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.