Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022

Up to 1,290 People Dead, 12,500 Others Injured in Pakistani Floods - WHO

At least 1,290 people were killed and 12,500 injured after unprecedented floods devastated one third of Pakistan, displacing more than 600,000 people, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement released on Monday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) At least 1,290 people were killed and 12,500 injured after unprecedented floods devastated one third of Pakistan, displacing more than 600,000 people, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement released on Monday.

"Over 1290 lives lost and 12,500 people injured," the WHO said, adding that over 33 million people were affected, over 6.4 million of them in dire need of humanitarian aid. Almost 634,000 displaced people are living in camps.

More than 1,460 health facilities are affected, of which 432 are completely destroyed and 1,028 are partially damaged, the organization said, adding that access to health care facilities and essential medical supplies is significantly limited.

On August 29, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority said that at least 1,061 people had died and more than 1,500 others had sustained injuries since the start of monsoon season on June 14.

Last week, the Pakistani authorities declared a state of emergency in the country and called on other states and international organizations to provide all possible assistance to the population. According to the National Disaster Management Authority, Pakistan has witnessed 388.7 mm (15 inches) of rainfall this year, in comparison with the average 134 mm.

