MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) At least 35 people were killed and over 200 others injured in a blast at a convention of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Dawn newspaper reported on Sunday.

The explosion occurred at around 4:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) in the Khar Bajaur Tehsil area of the province, the newspaper reported.

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah reportedly condemned the blast, noting that he missed the convention due to some personal commitments. Hamdullah also called the incident an act of "terrorism," adding that the blast was a deliberate attack on humanity.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called on the Federal and provincial governments to bring the patrons of terrorists to justice, specifying that terrorists should be eliminated.