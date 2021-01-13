Up-track railway traffic suspended following freight train wagons derailment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The up track of Pakistan Railways received damages following derailment of seven wagons of Sahiwal bound freight train here near Hyderabad Railway Junction on Wednesday.

According to Railway sources, no casualty was reported except damages of track and wagons as a result of the incident.

The technical team of Pakistan Railways started repairing the damaged track. The railway officials have allowed other passengers and goods trains to cross Hyderabad Junction through alternate lines.