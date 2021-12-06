UPBC condemns horrific incident of Sialkot

UK Pakistan Business Council Monday condemned the barbaric act of violence resulting in tragic death of a Sri Lankan factory manager working at Sialkot

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :UK Pakistan business Council Monday condemned the barbaric act of violence resulting in tragic death of a Sri Lankan factory manager working at Sialkot.

Chairing a condolence meeting here the UPBC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq urged the government and the law enforcement agencies to launch crackdown on all the perpetrators and inciters involved in the ugly incident and bring them to justice.

To express solidarity with the Sri Lankan nation and the family of the deceased Priyantha Kumara Diyawadan a condolence meeting was held here at UPBC office which was attended by scores of leading exporters and importers.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Mian Kashif Ashfaq said December 03 would go down as a dark day in the history of Sialkot that always showed tolerance and religious harmony.

He said there was no room for fanaticism and violence in society and this gruesome lynching was absolute clear and vivid negation of teachings of islam that the miscreants involved in such wicked act did not belong to any religion, caste or creed.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the incident did not represent the industry's usual environment neither it defines the people of Sialkot. He hoped the export-based city would rise from this and continue to portray a positive image of Pakistan.

He said Priyantha was a thorough professional known for his stern production standards and that the personal vendetta on the part of some labourers in the garb of "religious sentiments" led to his lynching.

He hoped that government would take foolproof security arrangements for foreign nationals working in Pakistan to avert any such ugly mishaps in future. He said foreigners' lives were dear to them as that of Pakistani citizens.