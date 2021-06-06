Upcoming budget to change fate of south Punjab: Aamir Dogar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Malik Aamir Dogar Sunday said the upcoming budget would change the fate of South Punjab by ensuring matchless development in the region.

While talking to media persons, Malik Aamir Dogar stated that the country's economy was getting improved and the upcoming budget would be a historic one. The PTI government would get the budget passed with heavy margin, said Dogar and stated that those who had contested election on PTI tickets, would support the government in budget session.

Commenting on PDM, Aamir Dogar stated that this unnatural alliance had been collapsed.

The government would complete its constitutional term, he said.

The government is also earmarking separate annual development budget for south Punjab. Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying immense focus on agriculture sector and hoped that government's agriculture policies would surely help promote farming sector.

PTI did not worry from PDM but its real Opposition was inflation. However, the government was taking different measures to control inflation by enhancing productivity and income of people.