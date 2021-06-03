Upcoming budget to facilitate poor segment of society: Asad

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the upcoming budget for fiscal year 2021-22 would be people-friendly to facilitate the poor segment of the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the upcoming budget for fiscal year 2021-22 would be people-friendly to facilitate the poor segment of the society.

The government took effective decisions to provide relief to the common man and to bring change in their living standard through welfare programmes, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the national economy was strengthening due to prudent economic policies adopted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as it was witnessed, a record improvement and stability in all sectors including agriculture, cement, construction and others.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan being a man of principles was working day and night to bring change in lifestyle of the people and his government had taken practical decisions to streamline the system and launched development projects to directly provide assistance to the masses.

Asad Umar said the measures had already been taken to control inflation in the country.

Replying to a question, he said Imran Khan would never compromise on principles and narrative of accountability across the board against plunderers.