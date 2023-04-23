Upcoming budget to provide relief to common masses: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah said the upcoming budget would provide ease to the income of lower and middle classes so that they could support their families without any difficulty.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan always used abusive language and filed false cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders during his tenure.

Replying to a question, he said Eid is a gift by Allah Almighty to the faithful and added he celebrated Eid with full zeal and fervor.

Rana said, "I host Eid dinner in honour of people belonging to my constituency."