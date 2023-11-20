(@FahadShabbir)

Former MPA of Pakistan People's Party Abdul Jabbar Khan has said that the upcoming elections will prove that the Pakistan People's Party remains the most popular political party in the country, and continuously increasing its vote bank every passing day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Former MPA of Pakistan People's Party Abdul Jabbar Khan has said that the upcoming elections will prove that the Pakistan People's Party remains the most popular political party in the country, and continuously increasing its vote bank every passing day.

In a statement, he appealed to the people of Hyderabad to strengthen the leadership of the Pakistan People's Party, asserting that achieving a significant majority in Sindh would make it relatively easier to form a government across the country.

He emphasized the need for leadership like that of the PPP, which has consistently made sacrifices, resulting in a strengthened democracy in the country.

Abdul Jabbar Khan highlighted that the PPP leadership has always confronted conspiracies and continues to sacrifice for the country's security and prosperity.

He mentioned that Bilawal Bhutto's successful public meeting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has unsettled the opposition.