Upcoming Fiscal Budget To Be Made People-friendly: Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said the upcoming fiscal budget 2020-21 would be balanced, people-friendly and provide relief to common man.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the white collar, daily wagers and laborers would be the prime focus in this budget.

No new taxes were supposed to be imposed, he added.

The minister said the Federal budget would be a historic one and prove as a sigh of financial relief for the people of the country.

Replying to a question, he said the frontline heroes including doctors and paramedical staff would also be provided maximum relief in the budget.

