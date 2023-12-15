Open Menu

Upcoming General Elections Should Be Held On February 8: Nayyer Bokhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, on Friday said that the PPP's clear stance is that the upcoming general elections in the country should be held on February 8

In a statement issued by the party secretariat, Bokhari emphasized that the Election Commission is obligated to implement the election date as determined by the Supreme Court.

He urged both the Supreme Court and the Election Commission to remove any ambiguity regarding the general elections, ensuring that the masses can exercise their right to vote.

Bokhari stressed the importance of the caretaker government's supervision to eradicate any potential influence that could affect the fairness of the electoral process by the civil administration.

He expressed concerns about certain elements using delaying tactics that could hinder a fair and transparent electoral process, potentially undermining the people's trust.

He asserted that the PPP is prepared to present itself before the nation based on its manifesto and performance, emphasizing the party's readiness for the upcoming elections.

