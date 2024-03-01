Open Menu

Upcoming Govt To Complete It's Tenure Successfully: Nisar Khuhro

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Upcoming govt to complete it's tenure successfully: Nisar Khuhro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Friday said that the upcoming government would complete its tenure successfully by resolving the current issues being faced by the country.

Talking to the mediapersons in the Parliament House Lobby, he said the previous governments since 2008 had completed their tenure successfully, so the upcoming government would also complete its tenure.

He urged the all political parties in the National Assembly to play positive role for the country's development as masses have sent them in the lower house through vote to resolve their issues.

To a question, he said that the allegations of rigging were leveled in all elections, adding, if any candidate has proof then he/she should contact to the relevant institution.

The allegations of mandate theft were nothing without proofs, he added.

