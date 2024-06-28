- Home
- Pakistan
- Upcoming monsoon rains to cause devastating floods; relief camps established in vulnerable areas sho ..
Upcoming Monsoon Rains To Cause Devastating Floods; Relief Camps Established In Vulnerable Areas Should Be Widely Advert
Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam on Friday stressed that the upcoming monsoon rains could lead to devastating floods, whereas relief camps established in vulnerable areas should be widely advertised to ensure access for potential victims.
The Coordinator to PM on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination made these remarks whole chairing the meeting of task force on global warming and heat waves here.
Romina emphasized the importance of utilizing all available media platforms, including digital, electronic, radio, and mosque loudspeakers to effectively communicate information about the relief camps.
She highlighted the urgent need for protective measures against the severe threats of heat waves and floods to food, health, and the economy alongwith the need for collaborative efforts to face these calamities, stating that "hazards cannot be stopped but can be handled".
Furthermore, she urged the authorities to address the pressing issue of tree cutting and the dumping of trees in nullahs, as these actions can lead to damage to bridges during floods in KPK and Kashmir.
The decisions made in the earlier two meetings of the task force held on 7th and 14 June were reviewed in detail.
She said, "The departments contributing in my efforts to overcome socio-economic impacts are my team and assured of Ministry’s all possible support at all levels so as the country’s disaster vulnerability is lessened through coordinated efforts among the Federal and provincial departments including national and provincial disaster management authorities, health, education, agriculture, water and energy departments.
"
She said well-coordinated disaster risk mitigation or prevention measures are required to overcome socio-economic impacts of the disasters.
The meeting took stock of the measures being taken on the current heat wave and to avoid any untoward incident in the upcoming monsoon season in the country.
Representatives of the National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Climate Change, Ministry of National Health, Services, Regulations and Coordination, Pakistan Meteorological Department, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting participated in the meeting while officials from the provincial governments joined through video link.
They informed the meeting about preventive measures to protect lives, livelihoods of the people from heatwave and possible monsoon floods.
They informed that most of the measures have already been completed about expected floods including establishing relief camps, mapping of resources, desilting of nullahs, and public awareness campaigns, stock maintenance and mock exercises to implement the contingency plan.
Recent Stories
Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM
UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..
Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal
Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC wants THQ hospital upgraded as DHQ after district status for Kot Addu21 minutes ago
-
Two held over making fake medical of driving license30 minutes ago
-
KP CM launches five day anti-polio campaign in province30 minutes ago
-
US Congress resolution unsolicited interference; neither welcome nor acceptable: FO spox50 minutes ago
-
Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM56 minutes ago
-
Eminent philanthropist Rahat Khan shot dead in Swabi1 hour ago
-
Man gets 14 year jail on kidnapping, raping teenage girl1 hour ago
-
Agriculture Deptt holds workshop1 hour ago
-
PHSA holds meeting1 hour ago
-
Meeting held to review preparedness for dengue control1 hour ago
-
APHC condemns BJP’s settler colonial project in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal1 hour ago