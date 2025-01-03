Upcoming Vision 2025 uplift plan for region would be a game-changer: AJK PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the Vision 2025 plan to be launched in collaboration with the government of Pakistan would prove to be a game-changer for the region.

Talking to media in the Federal metropolis on Thursday, the AJK Prime Minister said that the development plan would be instrumental in improving health, education, and other sectors.

"It will be helpful in creating ample opportunities for development of youth at the local level in addition to enhancing resources for public welfare," the AJK PM said.

The AJK PM said, "Transparency has been a hallmark of our government." "The government has promoted good governance, merit, and transparency," he said, adding that not a single penny of corruption or financial scandal has surfaced during the incumbent government's 20-month rule. He said that a big chunk of the budget (22 billion rupees) was spent on improving road infrastructure, and three billion rupees were saved by introducing e-tendering policy.

Commenting on protests held in the recent past spearheaded by the Public Action Committee, the AJK PM said that holding peaceful protests is a democratic right of every citizen, but one thing that the Action Committee should realize is that the enemy can take advantage of unfavorable circumstances.

"Limits should not be crossed; the responsible people of the Public Action Committee must protest, keeping in mind the Constitution of Azad Kashmir and the requirements of national security," he said, adding any attempt to hold the state hostage would cause harm.

The AJK PM said that the biggest prevailing challenge was to counter India's conspiracy that seeks to foment trouble and spread chaos and uncertainty in the liberated territory.

He said that there was a dire need to formulate an effective policy keeping in mind the overall conditions of the region and to give a befitting reply to India if it resorts to any misadventure.

