UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE 2 - At Least 7 Killed, 70 Injured In Blast At Seminary In Northern Pakistan - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 11:50 AM

UPDATE 2 - At Least 7 Killed, 70 Injured in Blast at Seminary in Northern Pakistan - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) At least seven people have been killed and some 70 injured in an explosion Tuesday morning at a religious school in Pakistan's Peshawar, media reported.

According to Pakistani news outlet Dawn, police are investigating the cause of the blast, with Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Mansoor Aman initial reports suggest a terror attack with the use of an improvised explosive device.

"Five Kilograms [11 pounds] of explosives were used in the blast," Aman was quoted by Dawn as saying.

Most of the victims are believed to be students attending Quran lessons in the northern Pakistani city, the outlet reported.

Four of the deceased were students ages 15 to 25, a hospital spokesman told the newspaper.

"Deeply saddened by terrorist attack on madrassah in Peshawar. My condolences go to the victims families & prayers for early recovery of the injured. I want to assure my nation we will ensure the terrorists responsible for this cowardly barbaric attack are brought to justice asap," Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted.

Dawn reported that the country's National Counter Terrorism Authority last week issued security alerts to opposition parties against holding large rallies due to credible information of possible subversive activities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Police Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Good news for Shehbaz Sharif as top court rejects ..

1 minute ago

No Time to Wait! Show the World What You Can Do In ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan v Zimbabwe ODIs – all 107 tests return ..

16 minutes ago

At least seven were killed and 70 others injured i ..

19 minutes ago

Masood Khan meets Deputy Chairman Senate; discuss ..

26 minutes ago

Hussain Talat (253) and Shan Masood (134) news

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.