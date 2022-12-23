UPDATE 2 - Car Explodes Near Clinic in Pakistani Capital, Injuring 4 Police Officers - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Four police officers are injured as a car with explosives blasted near a clinic in Islamabad, Pakistani broadcaster GEO tv reported on Friday.

According to police sources, the explosion occurred after the police stopped the car for a check.

Later in the day, Pakistani broadcaster Geo news reported that at least one police officer had died in the blast. Doctors, in turn, said that two civilians had also been injured in the incident, bringing the total number of those injured to six.

Meanwhile, Capital Police Officer Sohail Zafar Chattha said that the explosion in Islamabad was carried out by a suicide bomber. He specified that law enforcement officers noticed a "suspicious car" with a man and a woman at 10:15 a.m. local time (06:15 GMT) on Friday.

"When the police stopped the vehicle, the couple got out of the car.

During a police check, the man got inside the car under some pretext and then blew himself up," Chattha told a press briefing.

The police have not confirmed the involvement of any terrorist group in the incident yet. However, the explosion came after the Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan terrorist group (banned in Russia) announced the suspension of the ceasefire with the Pakistani government and instructed the group's fighters to carry out attacks all over the country.

Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, has been recognized as a terrorist group by the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. Being an umbrella organization, it opposes the governments of India and Pakistan and seeks control over parts of their territory.