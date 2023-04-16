UPDATE - Pakistani Religious Affairs Minister Killed in Car Accident in Islamabad - Reports

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2023 | 01:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Pakistani Religious Affairs Minister Abdul Shakoor was killed in a car accident in Islamabad, Pakistani media reported on Sunday.
The incident occurred on Saturday, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported, citing police.
The minister's car was reportedly hit by a Hilux Revo. Shakoor sustained a head injury and died on the spot.
Five people who were in the Hilux Revo were taken into custody, the newspaper said.
Shakoor was the leader of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam political party and was known for his fiery speeches against political rivals, especially the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Dawn said.
Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed their condolences to the minister's family over his death.