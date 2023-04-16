UPDATE - Pakistani Religious Affairs Minister Killed in Car Accident in Islamabad - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Pakistani Religious Affairs Minister Abdul Shakoor was killed in a car accident in Islamabad, Pakistani media reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported, citing police.

The minister's car was reportedly hit by a Hilux Revo. Shakoor sustained a head injury and died on the spot.

Five people who were in the Hilux Revo were taken into custody, the newspaper said.

Shakoor was the leader of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam political party and was known for his fiery speeches against political rivals, especially the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Dawn said.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed their condolences to the minister's family over his death.