(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the president on Sunday to dissolve the parliament after its deputy speaker rejected a motion of no confidence in Khan as unconstitutional.

"The Prime Minister has advised the President to dissolve the National Assembly under Article 58 of the Constitution," Information Minister Fawad Hussain said on social media.

The presidency announced an hour later that President Arif Alvi had dissolved the assembly.

"The President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, has approved the advice of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to dissolve the National Assembly under the Article 58 (1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution," it said.

A snap parliamentary election will be held within 90 days.

Minister Hussain said the cabinet had also been dissolved. Prime Minister Khan will continue his duties under Article 224 of the basic law.

Khan said the opposition's motion was an attempt by foreign powers to depose him. Hussain said that any party that fled the country ahead of the fresh vote would be considered a political fugitive.