UPDATE - Taliban Claim Control of Strategic Area on Pakistan Border - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia) claim they have taken control of an important strategic point on the border with Pakistan, a military source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The seized area is part of the Spin Boldak District in the east of the Kandahar province. According to the source, it is a strategically important link in the cross-border trade with Pakistan.

Later on Wednesday, the movement issued a statement confirming that they captured the area in question as well as the headquarters of the Kandahar provincial police.

"The center of the Spin Boldak district and the headquarters of the Kandahar province police are completely cleared of the enemy and are under the control of the [Taliban]," the movement said in a statement.

The radical movement added that it also managed to seize several units of arms, transport and ammunition during the offensive.

The confrontation between Afghan government forces and Taliban militants has been on the rise since the foreign troops began to withdraw. The Taliban intensified advances in the country's northern parts, in particular, and succeeded in seizing large rural areas.

Last week, the radical movement claimed to have established control over nearly half of Afghanistan's roughly 400 districts, a statement refuted by Kabul.