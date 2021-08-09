UPDATE - Two Killed, Over 10 Injured in Explosion in Pakistani City of Quetta - Police Sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Two people were killed and more than 10 injured in an explosion in the Pakistani city of Quetta on Sunday, police sources told Sputnik.

The two victims are police officers and there are law enforcement agents among the wounded, according to the sources.

A motorcycle with an improvised explosive device was used to target a van carrying Balochistan Police personnel, the sources say.

The blast occurred near Serena Hotel in the center of the city.

The chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, condemned the attack and urged the government to crack down on terrorism according to the previously adopted action plan.

"Condemn the bomb blast in Quetta. The government must stop appeasing terrorists and implement the National Action Plan," he tweeted.

The National Action Plan was established by the government in 2015 following the deadly Peshawar school attack, which claimed lives of 149 people, including 132 schoolchildren. It envisions tougher anti-terrorist measures aimed at eliminating rebel terrorist organizations across the country.