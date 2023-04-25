UPDATED*** 13 killed, 47 injured in CTD police station explosion at Kabal: Police

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :At least 13 people were killed and 47 others injured during an explosion at a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Kabal here on Monday night, a district police spokesman said.

The dead also included nine policemen namily Halermur Rehman, Ashraf Ali and Ambar Khan.

Talking to the media, DIG CTD Khalid Sohail said that the blast was apparently not a suicide attack.

He said there was no attack or firing on the police station and the explosion occurred at a place where ammunition, arms and mortar shells were stored.

The DIG said the cause of the explosion was being investigated whether it was negligence or something else.

He said that bomb disposal squads were also conducting an investigation of the explosion that caused the collapse of the station.

Akhtar Hayat Gandapor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police said security officials were on high alert throughout the province and the incident would be investigated.

Secretary of Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Aslam Wazir said that 10 dead bodies and 53 injured including eight in critical condition were received by different hospitals in Swat.

The Secretary of Health in a statement here said a health emergency has been declared in district Swat and the leaves of all healthcare staff have been cancelled and hospitals of Swat were kept on high alert.

The Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar was also put on high alert to cope with emergencies.

He said all staff was directed to report to their duty stations while the regional blood centre Swat was mobilized to provide blood immediately to the hospitals.

He said medicines have been pooled-up to all the hospitals across Swat and all medics and paramedics plus auxiliary staff was available and well-equipped to provide relief to the victims.

He said that ICUs and Critical Care Units of Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital (SGTH) Saidu Sharif were put on red alert with all the needed medicines and machines availability ensured.

Aslam Wazir directed all the District Health Officers and medical superintendents to keep a good buffer of medicines and commodities at the respective health facilities under their jurisdiction and to respond well to any untoward situation.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and caretaker Chief Minister expressed sympathy with the victim's families and directed the hospitals administrations to provide the best medical treatment to all the injured.