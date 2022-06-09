UrduPoint.com

Updated NCC Policy Implementation Gains Landmark Achievements: Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Updated NCC Policy implementation gains landmark achievements: Survey

The National Climate Change Policy (NCCP-2021) updated by the Ministry of Climate Change implementation assessment shows landmark achievements gained by the Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Climate Change Policy (NCCP-2021) updated by the Ministry of Climate Change implementation assessment shows landmark achievements gained by the Ministry.

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2021-22 announced here at a press conference Thursday, the Ministry has assessed the implementation outcomes of the updated national policy.

The promising outcomes of the Policy were also witnessed by the provincial line departments in various development sectors of agriculture, transport, energy, industries, forestry and biodiversity through adaptation and mitigation measures.

The number of projects initiated by the Federal government and provincial departments included Ten billion Tree Tsunami Plantation project, Clean Green Pakistan Index, Ecosystem Restoration, WASH, Climate resilient Urban Development and Green Building Code were the major initiatives in addressing climate change in the country.

The goal of this policy is to steer Pakistan towards climate resilient and low carbon development. Thus, it would provide a comprehensive framework in order to address the issues that Pakistan faces and will face in future due to changing climate.

This policy document will be reviewed and updated regularly to address emerging concepts and issues in the ever-evolving science of climate change.

Keeping in view national and international requirements, the updated policy document has been designed in accordance with the requirements of Paris Agreement on climate change, SDGs and Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Hence, appropriate measures relating to disaster preparedness, capacity building, institutional strengthening; technology transfer and international cooperation have also been incorporated as important components of the policy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami Technology Agriculture Paris Sendai Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Fiscal deficit increases 3.8% to Rs 2.56 trillion ..

Fiscal deficit increases 3.8% to Rs 2.56 trillion in 3 quarters: Economic Survey ..

18 seconds ago
 Despite post COVID-19 situation, Pakistan's extern ..

Despite post COVID-19 situation, Pakistan's external sector perform well

19 seconds ago
 Administration, politicians activated to provide m ..

Administration, politicians activated to provide masses relief: Chief Minister

21 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

24 seconds ago
 Oil import bill increased by 95pc in 10 months

Oil import bill increased by 95pc in 10 months

5 minutes ago
 56 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

56 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.