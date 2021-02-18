UrduPoint.com
Upgaradation Of 10 Government Schools Begins At Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 11:40 AM

Upgaradation of 10 government schools begins at Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :MPA Niaz Khan Gishkori alongwith Deputy DEO Education department inaugurated upgaradation of 10 government schools at rural areas.

The Punjab Education department has decided upgaradation of schools at Sanawan suburban area of Tehsil Kot Addu on public demand by keeping in view the increasing strength of students there.

Speaking on this occasion, MPA Niaz Khan Gishkori said that education facility will be available to local students  and there will be no need to go to far flung areas schools through upgaradation of schools.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) led government was paying focus on promotion of education and providing better facilities to students.

He said that the incumbent government was working on upgaradation of schools besides this provision of all facilities there.

More Stories From Pakistan

