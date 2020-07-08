ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The Federal Government has planned up-gradation and expansion of nationalized road infrastructure in Balochistan to bring the province at par with the developed areas of the country.

For achievement of this target, ample funds have been allocated for completion of ongoing road infrastructure projects and start of new schemes.

Under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-2021 Rs 10,000 million have been allocated Zhob to Kuchlak Road China Pakistan Economic Corridor Western alignment. Estimated cost of the project is Rs63081 million.

About 106 km two lane highway from Basima to Khuzdar, has an estimated cost of Rs 19188.435 million and in the PSDP Rs 4400 million have been allocated for the project. For construction of black top road from Yakmach-Kharan Via Dostain-Wadh-Khurmagai, which has an estimated cost of Rs 13758 million, Rs 1500 have been specified in the PSDP.

For National Highway Development Sector Project Improvement and Rehabilitation of nine sections of the National Highways Rs 900 million have been allocated for Qila Saifullah Loralai Waigum Rudd of N-70, out of which Rs 750 million is in the shape of foreign aid. For 81 km Zhob- Mughal Kot section of N-50 Rs 900 million have been earmarked out of which Rs 750 million will be foreign component.

As far as widening and strengthening of Rakhi Gajj-Bewata section of N-70 was concerned, Rs 1000 million have been allocated which also included Rs 500 million foreign aid. Estimated cost of the project is Rs 22994.660 million.

For the construction of Dera Murad Jamali Bypass having estimated cost of Rs 2105.

954, allocation of Rs 1000 million has been made in the PSDP 2020-2021.

Rs 4000 million have been earmarked for the construction of Hoshab-Awaran Section of M-8 (146 km), which has estimated cost of Rs 25835.893 million.

Construction of Ziarat Mor - Kech - Harnai Road (107.2 km) and Harnai - Sanjavi Road (55.1 km) (Deposit Work) would cost Rs 8379.075 million and in the current fiscal year an allocation of Rs 100 million has been made.

Dualization and improvement project of 210 km existing N- 50 from York - Sago - Zhob including Zhob Bypass has an estimated cost of Rs 76486.231 million. In the present fiscal year Rs 1000 million have been allocated for the project out of which Rs 500 million is foreign aid.

For 82 km Jhal Jaho-Bela Section deposit work which has an estimated cost of Rs 12343.400 million, Rs 1000 million have been allocated. For deposit work of Nokundi- Mashkhel Road, part of CPEC having an estimated cost of Rs 7708.911million , Rs 1000 million have been specified. For 23 km Quetta Western Bypass, which has an estimated cost of Rs 6890.569 million , Rs 1500 million have been allocated.

Rs 500 million have been earmarked for 118 km rehabilitation/upgradation and widening project of Quetta - Dhadhar Section of N-65 which has an estimated cost of Rs 7115.760 million.

For widening , improvement and rehabilitation of 96 km remaining portion of Kararo- Wadh Section of N-70, having the estimated cost of Rs 1659.840 million, an allocation of Rs 300 million has been made.

