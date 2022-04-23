Upgradation of 700 washrooms of Nishtar Hospital kicks off

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Upgradation of more than 700 washrooms of Nishtar Hospital and Medical University started here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan laid the foundation stone of the project at Nishtar Hospital. Vice Chancellor Dr. Rana Altaf Ahmed and MS Dr. Amjad Khan Chandio accompanied the DC.

Speaking on the occasion, Aamir Karim said that the project will cost more than Rs. 80 million. The washrooms of all wards of Nishtar Hospital would be repaired swiftly. All roads of the hospital are carpeted in a modern style.

"A comprehensive plan is being prepared for the parking problems of Nishtar", the DC added.

Vice Chancellor Dr Rana Altaf hailing the project said Nishtar was grateful to district administration for its cooperation in upgrading the hospital.