UrduPoint.com

Upgradation Of 700 Washrooms Of Nishtar Hospital Kicks Off

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Upgradation of 700 washrooms of Nishtar Hospital kicks off

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Upgradation of more than 700 washrooms of Nishtar Hospital and Medical University started here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan laid the foundation stone of the project at Nishtar Hospital. Vice Chancellor Dr. Rana Altaf Ahmed and MS Dr. Amjad Khan Chandio accompanied the DC.

Speaking on the occasion, Aamir Karim said that the project will cost more than Rs. 80 million. The washrooms of all wards of Nishtar Hospital would be repaired swiftly. All roads of the hospital are carpeted in a modern style.

"A comprehensive plan is being prepared for the parking problems of Nishtar", the DC added.

Vice Chancellor Dr Rana Altaf hailing the project said Nishtar was grateful to district administration for its cooperation in upgrading the hospital.

Related Topics

All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

DHF announces full support complete strike on Modi ..

DHF announces full support complete strike on Modi's visit to IIOJK on Sunday

6 minutes ago
 Gold prices dip by Rs300 to Rs132,400 per tola

Gold prices dip by Rs300 to Rs132,400 per tola

6 minutes ago
 FESCO approves Eid bonus, disparity allowance for ..

FESCO approves Eid bonus, disparity allowance for its employees

6 minutes ago
 11 dead, 951 injured in 919 road accidents in Punj ..

11 dead, 951 injured in 919 road accidents in Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Kiev to Evacuate Civilians From Mariupol on Saturd ..

Kiev to Evacuate Civilians From Mariupol on Saturday - Deputy Prime Minister Iri ..

8 minutes ago
 CM Murad Ali Shah removes DC, DHO, AC of Dadu over ..

CM Murad Ali Shah removes DC, DHO, AC of Dadu over fire incident

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.