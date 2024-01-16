Open Menu

Upgradation Of Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital Going On In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Upgradation of Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital going on in full swing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary Saqib Zafar directed the authorities that the upgradation of Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital was going on in full swing.

In a statement issued here, he said the development work in the hospital should not create hindrances in the treatment facilities being provided to the patients.

He instructed to dispose of debris outside the hospital on time.

He said he had been visiting the hospital at the direction of CM Punjab to monitor the upgrade.

He said the upgrade of every ward and block should be completed in time.

He said 80% of OPD work was completed in the hospital, adding that development work in skin, eye and orthopaedic wards was carrying on at full pace.

