Upgradation of BHU, Kauntrila underway

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The 15 per cent work on the up-gradation of the Basic Health Unit(BHU)Kauntrila, Tehsil Gujjar Khan, into a Rural Health Center(RHC) has been completed.

Finance and Planning Coordinator District Health Authority Muhammad Zohaib told APP that the divisional development working party had approved the upgradation of the project in April 2022, which would be completed in 18 months at the cost of around 149 million.

He informed that about Rs 35 million had been spent so far on constructing 20 beds health facility while the remaining work would hopefully be completed by September 2023.

Zohaib said the provision of adequate health services, especially for mother and child health care to the people of the rural areas, was the top priority of the Punjab government.

He said the health department was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in rural areas of Rawalpindi and was utilizing all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.

