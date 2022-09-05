UrduPoint.com

Upgradation Of BHU, Kauntrila Underway

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Upgradation of BHU, Kauntrila underway

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The 15 per cent work on the up-gradation of the Basic Health Unit(BHU)Kauntrila, Tehsil Gujjar Khan, into a Rural Health Center(RHC) has been completed.

Finance and Planning Coordinator District Health Authority Muhammad Zohaib told APP that the divisional development working party had approved the upgradation of the project in April 2022, which would be completed in 18 months at the cost of around 149 million.

He informed that about Rs 35 million had been spent so far on constructing 20 beds health facility while the remaining work would hopefully be completed by September 2023.

Zohaib said the provision of adequate health services, especially for mother and child health care to the people of the rural areas, was the top priority of the Punjab government.

He said the health department was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in rural areas of Rawalpindi and was utilizing all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.

/395

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi April September All Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Storm of abuse on social media against national de ..

Storm of abuse on social media against national defense institutions and spewing ..

1 hour ago
 Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU ..

Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU Director of Telecommunication ..

2 hours ago
 Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balo ..

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory ..

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory against India

3 hours ago
 PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

3 hours ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.