Upgradation of customer service centres under way: FESCO chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Engr Bashir Ahmed has said that upgradation of customer service centers in phase wise to facilitate the consumers was underway.

During his visit to Regional Customer Services Center here Wednesday, he said that regional customer Services Centers and Model services Center People Colony have been made state-of-the-art and customer friendly.

A FESCO lite mobile App has also been introduced to save the time of the consumers.

He inspected the modern token machines and counters and also raised some questions with the staff deployed there.

He said that separate counters have been set up for disables, senior citizens and overseas Pakistanis.