Upgradation Of Hazrat Shah Shams Tabrez Shrine Near Completion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Upgradation of Hazrat Shah Shams Tabrez shrine near completion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The up-gradation of historic shrine of Hazrat Shah Shams Tabrez (RA),

initiated under the directives of the Punjab government, is nearing completion.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Waseem Hamid Sindhu, visited the shrine

on Tuesday and inspected the progress of the project. He was briefed

on various aspects of the work.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the construction

and renovation activities, including Langar Khana (free meal centre)

and the shrine's courtyard. He was accompanied by Executive Engineer

(Buildings) Muhammad Haider and Deputy Director Development Muhammad

Irfan, who provided detailed updates on the project.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance

of restoring the shrine’s historical significance while enhancing facilities for devotees.

"The shrine is being expanded and upgraded to facilitate visitors while preserving

its cultural and spiritual heritage," he remarked.

The up-gradation project, costing an estimated Rs 390 million, includes the construction

of Langar Khana, renovation of the shrine’s courtyard, and other structural improvements.

Special measures are also being taken to enhance security and upgrade parking facilities,

ensuring a better experience for thousands of devotees visiting the site.

Furthermore, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu directed authorities to expedite the completion

of similar development projects at Qila Kuhna shrines, ensuring they are ready before the

upcoming Urs celebrations.

