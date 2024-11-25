Upgradation Of Hazrat Shah Shams Tabrez Shrine Near Completion
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The up-gradation of historic shrine of Hazrat Shah Shams Tabrez (RA),
initiated under the directives of the Punjab government, is nearing completion.
Deputy Commissioner Multan Waseem Hamid Sindhu, visited the shrine
on Tuesday and inspected the progress of the project. He was briefed
on various aspects of the work.
During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the construction
and renovation activities, including Langar Khana (free meal centre)
and the shrine's courtyard. He was accompanied by Executive Engineer
(Buildings) Muhammad Haider and Deputy Director Development Muhammad
Irfan, who provided detailed updates on the project.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance
of restoring the shrine’s historical significance while enhancing facilities for devotees.
"The shrine is being expanded and upgraded to facilitate visitors while preserving
its cultural and spiritual heritage," he remarked.
The up-gradation project, costing an estimated Rs 390 million, includes the construction
of Langar Khana, renovation of the shrine’s courtyard, and other structural improvements.
Special measures are also being taken to enhance security and upgrade parking facilities,
ensuring a better experience for thousands of devotees visiting the site.
Furthermore, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu directed authorities to expedite the completion
of similar development projects at Qila Kuhna shrines, ensuring they are ready before the
upcoming Urs celebrations.
Recent Stories
Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt eases restrictions2 minutes ago
-
Violence against women remains significant issue: Fauzia3 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM reviews city projects, seeks date-wise completion deadlines3 minutes ago
-
145 more properties sealed for illegal commercial use3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus FMs reaffirm commitment to promote mutually beneficial cooperation3 minutes ago
-
News regarding explosion at Bannu Bazaar Imambargah, baseless : Police23 minutes ago
-
Boat overturned in Karachi33 minutes ago
-
Three marriage halls fined33 minutes ago
-
Unemployed husband shoots dead his wife42 minutes ago
-
Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad44 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police intensified crackdown on drug dealers & criminals53 minutes ago
-
Six shops,restaurants sealed over time violation1 hour ago