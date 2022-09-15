UrduPoint.com

Upgradation Of Health Facilities In Gujjar Khan To Start Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf chaired a meeting regarding the status of health facilities provided to the people of Rawalpindi in general and Gujjar Khan in particular

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf chaired a meeting regarding the status of health facilities provided to the people of Rawalpindi in general and Gujjar Khan in particular.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary (Development& Finance) Punjab Fatima Sheikh along with the members of district health management.

The chair was briefed about the status of health infrastructure, staff strength, medicines provided, upgradation of the health facilities, repair and maintenance work carried out, number of labs, mother and child healthcare centres and number of ambulances.

In apropos to the directives of the speaker, it was apprised that new doctors would be appointed on an ad hoc basis to counter the shortfall of health staff against the incumbent 293 sanctioned posts which are laying vacant.

Furthermore, it was informed that Gujjar Khan hospital as desired would soon be upgraded into Trauma Center for which every codal formality had been completed.

Other health facilities of Gujjar Khan as pointed out will be upgraded to the THQ as well namely RHC Qazian and RHC Daultala on priority.

Regarding the repair and maintenance work of the health facilities as discussed will be provided with the funds on priority during this quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022-2023.

The speaker appreciated the response of the health Department to the rehabilitation of health facilities with particular regard to those of Gujjar Khan.

