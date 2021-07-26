UrduPoint.com
Upgradation Of Land Record In Progress: Commissioner Multan

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 04:44 PM

Upgradation of land record in progress: Commissioner Multan

Commissioner Multan Division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Monday said process to inscribe Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) numbers with "Jamabandi" (land record of rights) was heading forward rapidly across Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Monday said process to inscribe Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) numbers with "Jamabandi" (land record of rights) was heading forward rapidly across Multan division.

Chairing a meeting to review the work, he said the Punjab government was taking practical steps to upgrade and revolutionize land record system.

Assistant Commissioners, from across the division also attended the meeting.

New "Patwaris" have been trained as per requirement of computerized land record system, he informed.

Those found involved in tempering with land records would be dealt with iron hands, Akhtar said, adding, the revenue offices were also being established in rural areas to facilitate masses at their doorstep.

Javed Akhtar maintained that officers should work with devotion to facilitate people for availing the benefits of government's policies.

He said Multan division was at top in the process of upgradation of land records in the province. He also appreciated revival of "Numberdari" system to manage land record system properly.

In recent past, the assistant commissioners, across the division, were instructed to inscribe CNIC numbers with Jamabandi (land record of rights). In future, the details of land of any individual could be traced easily with the help of CNIC Number, said Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood.

