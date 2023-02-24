Upgradation of link road between Kohat, Jand near completion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The up-gradation and dualization of the link road between Kohat and Jand is a major development project that is now nearing completion.

Talking to APP here on Friday an official of National Highway Authority (NHA) said that the project was divided into three packages from which package one and package two have already 90 percent completed.

However, he said that the construction of a bridge in package three, located at Khushal Garh, is still pending as it is under procurement. "Despite this, the tender for the construction of the bridge has already been floated, and its technical evaluation is currently underway", he added.

He said that the project is an important development for the road users of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's southern region, as it links Kohat with the western corridor. He said that the upgradation and dualization of this road will improve the connectivity and transportation facilities for the people of the region.

The official said that once the technical evaluation is complete, the contract will be awarded to the contractor for the construction of the bridge.

The officials further stated that all the flyovers and overhead bridge work has been completed, except for the one near Kohat and it is expected to be completed soon, along with the completion of the entire project.

He said that overall, the upgradation and dualization of the link road between Kohat and Jand is an important development that will have a significant impact on the transportation infrastructure of the region. The NHA is committed to completing the project as soon as possible, in order to provide better facilities to the people of the area, he maintained.

