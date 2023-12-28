Upgradation of monuments, mausoleums in progress in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The district administration was executing an elaborate plan to upgrade and renovate monuments and mausoleums of saints in the Multan district.

During a visit to Shah Gardez Mausoleum, deputy commissioner Captain (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that work was in progress at centuries-old Qasim Fort, Shah Shams Mausoleum and Shah Gardez Mausoleum.

The DC inspected ongoing work at the Shah Gardez mausoleum and expressed satisfaction with the pace of progress.

The DC said that the upgradation of mausoleums and monuments in Multan would improve their historical significance.