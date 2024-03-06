Open Menu

Upgradation Of Offices Of Women Police Officers Being Completed Rapidly: IG Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 11:31 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that according to the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the upgradation of the offices of women police officers is going on rapidly

The IG Punjab on Wednesday visited the office of SP Investigation City Division Lahore to review the facilities available in the office.

SP Munaza Karamat briefed the IG Punjab about the official affairs, available human resources and facilities.

The IG Punjab said that under the orders of Chief Minister Punjab, all offices of women police officers are being upgraded with modern resources.

Punjab Police will further empower women officers and officials with latest policing resources and modern training. He said that highly educated and trained women officers and officials have ensured easy delivery of service to women citizens.

The IG Punjab said that priority measures have been taken to prevent gender-based crimes and punish the criminals.

SP Operations Ali Raza and SP Investigation City Division Munaza Karamat and other officers were present.

