Upgradation of Old Bannu road project to improve connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Highway Authority is progressing steadily on the dualization and upgradation project of the old Bannu Road, which is an important transport link between Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An NHA official told APP on Tuesday that a lot of progress has been made on the old Bannu road which spans 84 km and has been divided into three packages.

He said that the first package from Gandi Chowk to Sarai Norang has been completed while work on the remaining two packages is in progress.

The official said that the project for the upgradation of Parana Bannu Road has been given to the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and progress is being made at an impressive pace.

He said that the Old Bannu road is an essential route that connects several major cities in KP and the completion of this project will not only improve transportation infrastructure but also enhance connectivity for local communities.

He emphasized the importance of this project and highlighted the NHA's commitment to completing it on time.

With the FWO's expertise and the support of residents, the project is expected to be a success which will provide a much-needed upgrade to the region's transportation network, he said.

