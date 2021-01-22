Upgradation of Peshawar Railway Station reviewed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash chaired a meeting to review renovation work and digitalization in Peshawar Railway Station.

Divisional Superintendent Railway Peshawar briefed Ziaullah Bangash while the Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board Ali Mahmood, Project Director Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit, Project Director National Incubation Center, CEO TechValley and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM's aide said that holding of the meeting regarding upgradation of Peshawar Railway Station was being directed by Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati.

He said that steps are being taken to make Peshawar railway station modern facility for train passengers and to launch Peshawar BRT's Intelligent Transportation System in the Railway department, which would help improve the railway system.

Bangash said that Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati was committed to make the railway system the best transportation system in Pakistan.

We will fully cooperate with Azam Swati and work together to further improve the railway system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ziaullah Bangash said.

Zia Ullah Bangash said that Peshawar railway station is being upgraded and would be completely renovated while the system will also be automated besides office matters would be digitized.