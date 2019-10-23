Upgradation of Railway track, Industry & agri sectors to open job opportunities: Razak Dawood

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Industry and Investment, Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that upgradation of railway track would open vast job opportunities in the country.

The industry and agriculture sectors are the growth engines which will bring improvement in the lives of the common man, he stated while talking to a news channel.

Through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, we have overcome the energy crisis, he said. In the second phase, the focus was given to uplifting railway track and signaling system.

Razak Dawood said that China had principally agreed on supporting the ML-1 project. This mega project of rail system would expedite transportation and cargo service system in the country, he added.

In reply to a question about exports, he said that we are seeking access to American, Australian, Canadian and Japanese markets for introducing products of Pakistan.

To a question regarding investors confidence in this region, he said that Turkey, Saudi Arabia and UAE were keen to invest in different sectors including refinery and renewable energy projects. The China had already invested in many sectors, he added.

Three delegation from Germany would visit Pakistan in the next month to explore business opportunities, Advisor to PM stated.

Commenting on Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's long march, he said Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), march towards Islamabad would not affect investors and businessmen.

He made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to bring reforms in all sectors.

Dawood further stated that the businessmen and owners of loom factories would have to adopt documentation process.

Broadening tax network was the only way to steer the country out of the economic challenges, he added.