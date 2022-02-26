UrduPoint.com

Upgradation Of Schools Started Under "adopt A School" Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :District administration has started upgradation of government schools in collaboration with private organisations under "adopt a school" project.

During a visit of a government school here on Saturday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Karim Khan said that practical steps have been started to provide maximum facilities at government schools.

He said that "adopt a school" project has been initiated across the district under which the upgradation of schools was being made with the help of private organisations.

He said that uniform and shoes were also being provided to students at government schools under the "adopt a school" project.

Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

>